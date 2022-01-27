JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Jeremy James Baszynski to Theresa Marie Goeller, both of Beaver Dam.

Jacob Allan Beshada to Stephanie Elizabeth Ruhnke, both of Lomira.

Nicholas Michael Gardner to Maren Linnea Holm, both of Beaver Dam.

Isaac Nicholas Jameson of Fort Atkinson to Elizabeth Ann Tabor of Watertown.

Kyle Joseph Earl Jansma to Emily Rose Richards, both of Randolph.

Nathan Warren Jones of Hustisford to Anna Mae Rash of Iron Ridge.

Joshua Alan King to Alyssa June Kieckbusch, both of Lomira.

Seth Jarrett Lane to Bailey Ann Foote, both of Mayville.

Ethan Patrick Lee to Joycelyn Kay Hodgkins, both of Lomira.

Perry James Nelson to Julia Marie Lince, both of Beaver Dam.

Aaron Christian Rothfelder to Ryan Todd Baker, both of Watertown.

Matthew James Sheeley to Joanna Marja Donovan, both of Watertown.

