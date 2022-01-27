Marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Jeremy James Baszynski to Theresa Marie Goeller, both of Beaver Dam.Jacob Allan Beshada to Stephanie Elizabeth Ruhnke, both of Lomira.Nicholas Michael Gardner to Maren Linnea Holm, both of Beaver Dam.Isaac Nicholas Jameson of Fort Atkinson to Elizabeth Ann Tabor of Watertown.Kyle Joseph Earl Jansma to Emily Rose Richards, both of Randolph.Nathan Warren Jones of Hustisford to Anna Mae Rash of Iron Ridge.Joshua Alan King to Alyssa June Kieckbusch, both of Lomira.Seth Jarrett Lane to Bailey Ann Foote, both of Mayville.Ethan Patrick Lee to Joycelyn Kay Hodgkins, both of Lomira.Perry James Nelson to Julia Marie Lince, both of Beaver Dam.Aaron Christian Rothfelder to Ryan Todd Baker, both of Watertown.Matthew James Sheeley to Joanna Marja Donovan, both of Watertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged in OWI death Erickson turns in her keys Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Chimney fire displaces six Randy R. Kuehl Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
