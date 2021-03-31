JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club met virtually March 14. Joey Ebel gave a demonstration on filleting a fish.
In old business the club participated in a snowman competition. The club also cleaned out the green material from the downtown planters the club had decorated for the Christmas and winter season.
In new business, the club is working to get the planters and bulbs ready for spring/summer in downtown Jefferson.
After the meeting, the club had a guest speaker, Craig Ficenec. He answered our Earth-healthy questions on climate change, water, solar panels, and biodegradable items.
At the end of the presentation, Ellie Ebel presented the craft.
The club planted herbs in biodegradable pots and colored the pots with crayons.
