Watertown’s 27th Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m., will feature six homes and a bonus location.
The homes and bonus location open for viewing include Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; James and Rebecca Carney 209 S. Washington St.; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; and bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, The Watertown Family Center.
Tickets can be purchased in advance mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly and Ace Hardware located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
For more information, call the Watertown Chamber office 920-261-6320.
This will be the second time viewers are able to see the striking Kube ranch-style home.
The Kube home was built in 1997, although many changes have been made over 24 years. A four-season room was added and viewers will be impressed by the beauty of the more recently remodeled kitchen and bath.
For Kube its all about the Christmas decorations. A 9-foot tree in the dining room will be decked with green, red and gold ornaments. The twinkling, flocked 7-foot tree in the living room will don a tree skirt made by Kube out of her mother’s 1940s silk wedding dress and be trimmed with blue and silver ornaments.
Both bedrooms will be dressed for the holidays with one room boasting an antique bed and a 5-foot tree adorned with candles and pictures. The entire house, including outside, will be trimmed with 130 feet of garland including a large number of candles all adding to the festive feel of this delightful home.
