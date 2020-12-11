JEFFERSON — Exercise classes at the Jefferson Senior Center are held on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. The classes are led by volunteer Doris Cavin.
The class is good for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done seated or standing and there is time for walking inside or outside too.
All participants must wear a mask while in the senior center and during exercise.
Toning class led by Norm Matzinger is on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Participants can bring their own hand weights. There is time for walking inside and outside too.
Line dance class is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants are socially distanced. Contact Nancy Wrensch at 920-674-6974 for more information.
Wahoo will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. Participants stay socially distanced and everyone wears a mask. Lessons are offered to those that have not played before.
The senior center newsletter is available on the City of Jefferson website, jeffersonwis.com, departments, senior center. One can also pick up a newsletter at the senior center or find a copy on the Facebook page.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road.
