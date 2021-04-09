JEFFERSON — There were 117 boxes of tissues recently donated in a short period of time for the “tissue for a cause” program at the Jefferson Senior Center.
The box of tissues, along with a note or artwork, a crispy treat and candy in a decorated bag were donated to those living in some of the local assisted living facilities.
St. John the Baptist Catholic School grades K-3 donated tissue boxes and artwork and helped get the bags ready.
Several Jefferson County senior centers are offering an in person Aging Mastery Program. The class will be held on Tuesdays, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library.
There is no fee for this class and one will receive complimentary companion materials to go with the class.
Let’s Talk program will be held at the senior center at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is a time for conversation with others on the telephone. What do we talk about? How about anything new with yourself, what’s going on at the senior center, anything fun or funny going on. Contact the Jefferson Senior Center at 920-674-7728 to register ahead of time for the phone call.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. The book “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery will be discussed. The library has copies for loan.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sign up ahead so staff know how many will be attending.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
