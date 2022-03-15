JEFFERSON — At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, the Jefferson Senior Activity Center will host an in-person educational workshop with Elder Law Attorney Doug Ley.

He will discuss “How to Protect Your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. Ley will also identify planning options in his down to earth talk. Pre-registration is requested so the center knows how many to plan for.

Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class is on Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. The free class does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises.

The quilt group meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The bunco/snack day is Monday, March 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 and no refunds after March 25. Snack served afterwards is “Maid-Rite” burgers (loose meat sandwiches).

“Getting Sara Married” Day Tour will be held Sunday, April 24. The cost is $115. It is a day in Dubuque, Iowa by motor coach which includes wine tasting and the play “Getting Sara Married” at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. No refunds unless there is a wait list.

Other motor coach tours include “The Grandkids of Country Music,” June 30 for four days, seven meals for $1,399 per person double. It includes several shows, southern hospitality meals, visit a distillery with samples and tour historic Collinsville and Clarksville, Tenn.

“Autumn in Door County and More!” departs Oct. 3 for four days, six meals at $1,199 per person double. It includes a tour of Door County, the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, narrated cruise of the Fox River, “Ten Chimneys” in Pewaukee and a cruise on Lake Geneva.

“Holly Jolly Christmas in Ohio” will depart Nov. 10 for four days, eight meals for $1,199 per person double.

