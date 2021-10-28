WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced two upcoming concerts on Nov. 7.
A symphonic wind ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. in Young Auditorium and the chamber singers and vocal jazz ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. The group has distinguished itself internationally, nationally, and regionally; honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall. They return to the Young Auditorium stage for the first live performance since March 10, 2020 at Carnegie Hall.
Their program includes Traveler by David Maslanka, If Ever There is Tomorrow by Cristian Ellenwood and Suspended — Symphony for Winds, Percussion and Pre-recorded Soundscape by Alex Shapiro. Dr. Glenn C. Hayes is the conductor of the symphonic wind ensemble.
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers concert program will feature the world premiere presentation of “Tiburtina Corona” by British composer, Giles Swayne. The work is an updated version of Swayne’s a cappella “Missa Tiburtina” from 1985, influenced by Swayne’s interest in traditional African music and his work as an ethnomusicologist in The Gambia in the ‘80s.
Complementing Tiburtina Corona is a rousing song of praise, “Sigalagala (Let There Be Ululation)” by Kenyan composer, Sammy A. Otieno.
Vocal jazz will be led by the head of UW-Whitewater’s jazz area, Michael Hackett, and will feature works “All of Me” by Seymour Simons and Gerald Marks, arranged by Steve Zegree, “Chamego (Betty’s Bossa)” by Peter Eldridge and Jack Donahue, arranged by Darmon Meander and Peter Eldridge, and “(Meet) The Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtain, William Hannah and Joseph Barbera and arranged by Dave Barduhn.
