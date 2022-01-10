To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 — 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., Devil’s Lake virtual hike.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — 9 a.m. shuffleboard; 9 a.m. Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public eucher.

Friday, Jan. 14 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — Closed.

Sunday, Jan. 16  1 p.m., public euchre.

