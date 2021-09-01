JEFFERSON — Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, will offer pole walking Friday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m.
One will walk with the use of light weight, metal poles with rubber tips on the bottom.
This type of walking is great for upper and lower body. The senior center has poles to use.
Call if interested at 920-675-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Michele Clark will lead a group a hike Friday, Sept. 24. Participants can meet at the senior center by 9:30 a.m. and travel by car to Sullivan.
After hiking the Drumlin Trail, the group will have lunch at Picketts Country Market.
Sign up ahead so the center knows how many are coming.
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movement with Norm Matzinger.
Foot care will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Cost is $15 and one will receive a foot soak, toenail trim and a light massage. Deb Scullin of Joyful Toes is the provider.
One must sign up for an appointment. October is booked so plan accordingly.
The book discussion group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. The group will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
The book is available at the local public library.
Attorney Doug Ley will be at the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. to talk about estate and asset planning.
He will speak on everything from advanced power of attorney to not going broke if one is going into a nursing home.
Sign up ahead for this program.
Memory Café will be held at the Jefferson Public Library on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register call 920-674-7733.
Bingo will be played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Cost is $2.
Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program can provide information to apply for energy assistance. To find out if one qualifies, call 920-568-0604.
Gemuetlichkeit 50th Anniversary books are available, free of charge, at the senior center.
The center is looking for participants who would like to be a part of the following programs: Monday Mah Jongg; Tuesday morning Sequence; Thursday morning cribbage; and Friday afternoon ‘500’ cards. Contract the center is interested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.