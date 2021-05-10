BEAVER DAM — Playground Movement, a Blue Zones Project Dodge County, Dodge County Extension FoodWIse, and neighborhood volunteers held a build day for the new Community Gardens at Lake Crest Drive Saturday.
Funding for the project was made possible from a Growing Together WI Mini Grant and Rock River Women for Agriculture, and a donation from Drexel Building Supply. The City of Beaver Dam approved building of the gardens on a small city-owned parcel last March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the project.
“We want to build community,” said Laura Goral, organizer of Playground Movement. “We are excited about this opportunity to provide space for our neighbors to grow food and to rebrand Lake Crest neighborhood with the community endeavor.”
As a way to increase access to healthy foods, build community, and create positive experiences around fresh vegetables, partners worked together to build raised garden beds in the Madison Street neighborhood. Eleven raised garden beds were built and will be maintained by youth and families connected to Playground Movement as well as residents of the UMOS, Lake Crest and Bay Shore Apartments. The gardens are located behind the Habitat ReStore in between the Lake Crest apartment complexes. The produce will be made available at the Beaver Dam Food Pantry and the new food pantry housed within the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
Next steps will include a “plant day.” Gardening education will be provided by Dodge County Food Wise staff, Blue Zones Project (BZP) engagement staff and volunteers. Master Gardeners provided direct education related to creating a garden, sowing seeds and harvesting prior to the build day. BZP will provide education related to using and eating produce through cooking demonstrations or other hands-on activities.
FoodWIse will provide the Beaver Dam Food Pantry and ReStore’s Free Food BD with recipes, produce info cards, handouts and education related to the produce available that was grown in the gardens.
Brought to Dodge County by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare Inc. and Blue Zones LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative—designed to make healthy choices easier through sustainable changes to environment, policy, and social networks.
For details about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved organization or general information about Blue Zones Project, Dodge County, call 920-356-6547, or visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks.
