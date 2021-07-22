JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library Inc. will host a holiday craft, vendor and author fair on Saturday Nov. 27 from, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Middle/High School, 455 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek.
The event will be part of the second annual Christmas in the Village. In addition, there will be an event at the Johnson Creek Historical Society and at various businesses throughout community.
New to this year’s fair will be an author fair. The intention is to have author’s sell their books and to provide a time to tell their story.
The library plans to have a schedule that will allow each author to speak about themselves and their books.
Booths are available for $35 each or two for $65. Staff will be selecting exhibitors to ensure that duplication and imbalance will be held to a minimum. All booths must have product to purchase on site. Those registering by Sep.t 30 will be given priority.
To obtain an application, email caroljo@tds.net, go to the Friends of the JC Public Library webpage https://www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org/contact/friends-of-the-library, or call 920-699-3682, leave a message that includes name and email or street address.
