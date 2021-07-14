An Eagle Court of Honor was held on June 6 at the Watertown Elks Lodge to recognize Boy Scout Troop 11’s newest Eagle Scout, Vincent Meyer.
Meyer is the son of William and Tricia Meyer of Watertown. Joining Meyer at this celebration were his family, fellow Boy Scouts, special guests, and friends. Meyer was the 55th Eagle Scout of Troop 11, joining a very select group of Boy Scouts who have attained this highest scouting award.
Troop 11’s Senior Patrol Leader Kenny Pettitt, served as the master of ceremonies and conducted the presentation of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance.
Following the lighting of the white candle, symbolizing the Spirit of Scouting, Scout John Schloemer of Troop 11, officially opened the Eagle Court of Honor. Meyer was escorted to the podium by his Honor Guard Kieran McCarthy and Cole Pettitt. Lighting of the candles representing the scout oath and scout law were done by Braeden and Cole Nemitz with Troop 11 Boy Scouts repeating the oath and laws.
Meyert’s journey to becoming an Eagle Scout was long and took dedication. Boy Scouts of Troop 11, McCarthy, Braeden and Cole Nemitz, Pettitt, and Alexander Dishneau, recounted his Trail to Eagle by describing each rank that he needed to fulfill on his way to the Eagle Rank. It culminated with Meyer doing an eagle project at the Watertown Conservation Club, where he led a crew to remove vines that were strangling trees. New nature signs were constructed and installed replacing old signs and adding new ones as well. During the course of his project, Meyer had to plan, organize volunteers, make changes to his plan, and supervise the project.
The project entailed 119 service hours that involved the help of 21 volunteers made up of Boy Scouts, Boy Scout adult leaders, family, and friends. On Oct. 11, 2020, Meyer went before the Potawatomi Council’s Eagle Board of Review who unanimously awarded him his Eagle Scout Rank, which was approved by Scouts BSA.
Meyer’s father and mother joined him at the podium where his mother pinned the Eagle Scout medal on her son’s shirt and his father, also an Eage Scout, presented him with the Eagle tie tack. In turn, Meyer presented his mother and father with their respective Eagle pins to show his appreciation for their many years of support of him in Boy Scouts.
Schloemer delivered the Eagle Charge, reaffirming the three promises of the scout oath; Duty to God and Country, Duty to Others, and Duty to Oneself, whereupon Meyer was asked to repeat the scout oath.
It was then Meyer’s turn to express his gratitude for everyone who attended his special day. He also recognized several adults, who during his years in Boy Scouts were active in his success, by presenting to McCarthy and Schloemer Boy Scout Mentor pins in appreciation of their guidance.
Meyer is currently a senior at Watertown High School. He has been very active in the local 4-H program for six6 years and has shown rabbits at the Dodge County Fair. As an Eagle Scout, he will continue to use his expertise to guide and encourage the younger Scouts in Troop 11.
The Eagle Court of Honor concluded with Schloemer’s recollection of Meyer in the Troop. “We can all be proud of Vincent’s history in the troop during which he earned 28 merit badges,” he said. Meyer earned Eagle required badges in: Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communications, Cooking, Environmental Science, Family Life, First Aid, Emergency Preparedness, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, and Swimming.
He performed 122 community service hours, held several Troop leaderships positions in the Troop, including the senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, quartermaster and instructor, and camped 63 nights.
In addition, Meyer earned a bronze palm after he became an Eagle Scout by earning extra merit badges above the 21 required. Most significantly, Meyer continued to participate in the troop by being a role model to the younger scouts as they enjoy Boy Scouts as much as Meyer has.
Boy Scout Troop 11 meets every Monday at the First Congregational Church and provides young men with the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, while learning the scouting values of service to the community and learning leadership skills.
Those interested in Boy Scouts can contact Schloemer at 920-261-5039. One does not need prior scouting experience to join Boy Scouts.
The Watertown Rotary Club is Troop 11’s Chartering Organization, which has held the Charter since 1928.
Tom Levi has served as the Rotary’s Charter Representative to Troop 11 since 2006.
