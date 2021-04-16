JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will hold it’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the hall.

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Veterans Park. Guest speaker Charlie Young, a Vietnam veteran and former Dodge County legion commander, will be the guest speaker. Food, drinks and raffle will be held at the legion hall, with live music featuring the Variations to follow.

Mike Stoltenberg was recognize for his 50 year membership in the American Legion.

