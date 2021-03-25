At the start of Lent, many people resolve to refrain from meat on Fridays and substitute fish. In order to do so, a person must create a variety of ways to prepare seafood.

This recipe for “Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes” from Sue Kreitzman’s “Low Fat for Life Cookbook” fits the bill for Fridays during the Lenten season.

Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes

Serves 2

½ pound potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled

2 pinches paprika

Oil water spray (see below)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pieces smoked haddock, each about 5 ounces, skinned and bones removed

Bunch of watercress to garnish

Slice the potatoes paper-thin.

Using the slicer on the side of a grater is the best way to get fine slices. Put into a colander and rinse well, then drain and dry in a dish towel. Toss the slices with a pinch of the paprika and a spritz of oil-water spray.

Spray a baking sheet and spread the slices out. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, then stir them, spread out again, and bake for about 5 minutes more, until tender and browned.

They should be crisp in patches.

Sprinkle a pinch of paprika and a grinding of pepper over the fish. Lightly salt the potatoes and arrange in two piles on the baking sheet. Place a piece of fish over each pile of potatoes.

Bake for about 7 minutes at 475 degrees, until just done.

Garnish with watercress and serve with sautéed mushrooms alongside, if desired.

Oil-Water Spray

Fill a new, clean plant mister or small plastic spray bottle with 7⁄8 water and 1⁄8 desired oil.

Give the bottle a good shake before using it to spray food or pots and pans.

This oil-water spray cuts down on calories and makes for low-fat cooking.

