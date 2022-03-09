WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced the annual dance concert “DanceScapes ‘22.”
Samantha Ness of Jefferson, who is studying theatre, will serve as a crew member and Teresa Krogmann of Iron Ridge, who is studying communication sciences and disorders, will be a dancer.
Performances will take place March 12 and March 13 at 2 p.m. and March 14 and March 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. On Sunday, March 13, a fundraising raffle will be held in conjunction with the concert performance. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
An annual audience favorite, this concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by all alums.
Barbara Grubel, professor of dance and artistic director of “DanceScapes ‘22” said, “I am so excited to have DanceScapes ‘22 return to live audiences - there’s something so organic about the relationships built between the audience and the dancers while they’re performing onstage - the energy is palpable in the room."
This year’s concert has some additions with the return of guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teressa Krogmann, and for the first time, the addition of a piece choreographed by Elizabeth Szymczak ‘07 and performed by all alumni. Symczak said, “It was the perfect time to come back to UW-Whitewater and work in the studio. As an alumna, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to once again work with Barb, she is truly an asset to the entire institution. Working with other alums on this piece has been an engaging and collaborative experience - I’m excited to have audiences take in the work and hear about their viewing experience.”
Audiences may remember guest choreographer Li Chiao Ping from her work in “DanceScapes ‘21,” a dance for camera work in the virtual concert. This year’s piece is an adaptation of last year’s piece, working with UW-Whitewater students to transform her dance for camera work into one for the stage. Chiao Ping was named by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to watch,” makes work for the stage, screen, and other sites for individuals and organizations around the country. She has choreographed for musical theater, opera, and ballet, in addition to concert dance, dance theater, and screen dance. Artistic director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance and co-director of the SF-based Dziga Vertov Performance Group with Douglas Rosenberg from 1992-94, Chiao Ping was the director of the dance program at Hollins College and on faculty at Mills College.
On Sunday, March 13, a fundraising raffle will be held in conjunction with the performance. Beginning at 1 p.m., raffle items include a variety of gift certificates, products and more from area businesses. One does not have to attend the concert to participate in the raffle. Proceeds will go towards sending UW-Whitewater students to the American College Dance Association Conference each year. During their attendance students are able to learn from other instructors throughout the region, perform selected works for attendees and view works from other choreographers in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.