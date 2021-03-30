The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Among other things, Abraham Lincoln had to learn how to use Zoom last year. As he peered into the camera, one youngster asked him how he was enjoying 2020. Lincoln, played by reenactor Kevin Wood, replied that he was making new friends but wasn’t quite sure how he had gotten here! “The questions from the kids were just golden,” said librarian Jen Bremer of the Delafield Public Library’s online “Abraham Lincoln” program.
The virtual presentation was just one of hundreds of free, online programs that public libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties have offered since the pandemic began, giving people of all ages ways to learn, connect, and have fun while staying home, from virtual meditation classes to book clubs and family game nights. “Having virtual story times has allowed me to reach families at home, where they are,” said Tina Peerenboom of the Watertown Public Library. “They can enjoy a story time whenever it works best for their family!” Of the Dwight Foster Library’s virtual book clubs, one person wrote, “This is the best book discussion I have ever participated in at the library. All the participant’s comments make the discussion meaningful.”
Besides offering fun and learning, virtual library programs have provided a way to connect with others and combat isolation. “Virtual story time is not the same as in-person story time,” said Minetta Lippert, youth services librarian at the Dwight Foster Public Library, “but it offers connection and routine during a year that has been missing both.” One parent commented to Lippert, “My girls loved watching you today. A little familiarity during a strange time. Thanks for doing this!” Looking back at the library’s virtual programming this year, Peerenboom said, “We were able to rise to the challenge, meet our patrons (even the youngest of them) exactly where they were, and remain a constant during chaos.”
Join in the fun online by checking the website or Facebook pages of a favorite libraries to see what’s coming up this spring. Besides weekly children’s programs, some examples of upcoming online events are “Well-Loved Wisconsin Garden Plants” on April 27 and “Explore Wisconsin Foodie” on May 6, both sponsored by several Jefferson County libraries. There’s something happening every week at the libraries.
