WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium in Whitewater will offer a week’s worth of fund activities for children and their families, virtually.
Daily activities are Sunday through Feb. 13, with drive thru activity bag pickup set for Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Young Auditorium.
Normally presented as a one-day, in-person event, Young Auditorium has worked with a series of local partners to create an entire week’s-worth of at-home, family-friendly experiences centered around the ideas of education, exercise, and creativity.
Participating families are asked to stop by Young Auditorium Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. to pick up individual Family Fun Week activity bags containing many of the fun materials needed to take part in the week’s at-home events. Willie the Warhawk and the Premier Bank mascots will be on hand to pass out materials.
Official Family Fun Wee activities begin Sunday with a hand puppet craft activity courtesy of Young Auditorium.
Other highlights include:
• Create Your Own Home Work Out courtesy of Fort Health Care
• Heroes of Nature Winter Scavenger Hunt courtesy of W3
• Valentine’s Day Story and Craft courtesy of Irvin L Young Memorial Library
• Build-A-Bank courtesy of Premier Bank
• Accordion Book Project courtesy of Studio 84
• Family Mindfulness Activity courtesy of Fort Health Care...and more!!!
Family Fun Week concludes with a free live stream performance by Kohl’s Wild Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. ‘Finding Harmony’, is the story of Hadley the garden gnome and his pet rock, Thad, who must learn to work together to create the perfect backyard...which includes living in harmony with the natural wildlife.
During this 40-minute musical, audiences will encounter familiar Wisconsin animals including squirrels, rabbits, and migratory birds.
Most appropriate for grades K-5.
For a complete listing of Family Fun Week events, visit www.youngauditorium.com.
To register for this week-long virtual program, visit the Young Auditorium ‘Family Fun Week’ webpage and click the registration link. Fill out the appropriate information and one will be all set for the drive thru activity bag pick up on Saturday.
