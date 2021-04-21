CONCORD — DeLyle Krause was the grand prize winner of $1,800 in the Concord Center Cruisers snowmobile club raffle.
Dean Schildbach was the second prize winner of $900.
Other cash prize winners included Arnie Winkelman, Tanya Wilson, Ryan Lewis, Mike Hasselkus, Jay Evans, Jeremy Hoberg, Cheryl Beck, Kirk Dexheimer, Ken Rintala, Jon Kohlmetz, Mark Guenterberg, Mike Kramer, Nick Rehn, John Braatz, Sarah Bolin, Brian Ley, Drew Dehnert, Adam Trexler, Spencer Kluck, Andy Kreuziger, Paul Brigowatz, Jake Winkelman, and Kevin Gunderson.
Table prize winners were Jay Evans, Shawna Ley, Arnie Winkelman (twice), Jerry Hepp, Darci Reich, Jaylynn Metzger, Debbie Kramer, Cheyene Spaulding (twice), and Wilbur.
