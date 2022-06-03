JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School Steel Drum Band will perform on Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at the senior center, 859 Collins Road.
Ice cream will be served after the performance.
Florence Veith Memorial Bench dedication will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:30 p.m., prior to the Jefferson High School Steel Drum Band concert.
Farmers market vouchers will be available on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon from Jefferson County benefit specialist personnel.
Memory screening appointments are being taken for Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call the Jefferson County dementia care specialist at 920-675-4035 for an appointment.
Picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensfeldt Park shelter located at the end of East John Street, Jefferson. Bring a lunch or carryout meal. It is canceled in case of inclement weather.
“Science of Natural Healing Course” will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This week’s topic is “Food Sensitivity and Elimination Diet.” Study guides are available of present and past topics.
The Write Your Story group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic is “What have you seen recently?” This can be anything new, fun and/or interesting in your world. Write a paragraph or a page or two. A Bon Ton Bakery treat, with coffee/juice, will be served.
Bicycle riding group will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. No ride if raining.
Several motorcoach tours are being offered including “Dueling Pianos” from Aug. 26-27, “Pennsylvania’s Dutch Countryside” from Sept. 12-18; “Louisville & So. Indiana’s Boos & Booze” from Oct. 19-22; “Lovely La Crosse” Stocking Stuffer” from Dec. 10-11; and “New York City New Years” from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, 2023.
