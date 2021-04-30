To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, May 3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., in-person bingo.

Tuesday, May 4

Wednesday, May 5 - 10 to 11 a.m, HT-Stockbox (at blue truck)

Thursday, May 6 –

Friday, May 7 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking.

Saturday, May 8 - Closed

Sunday, May 9 - Closed

Recommended for you

Load comments