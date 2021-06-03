BEAVER DAM — The third Dodge County Food Fair is set for Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam.
The event will include an updated menu, a small midway, carnival games and motorcycle racing to entertain the whole family in between sampling the fair food.
This popular event will be the third in a series of offerings, being held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. a.m. until 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free for these events.
Wenzel Entertainment provided two popular food stands at the first two events, offering many fair food favorites — like fried cheese curds and mushrooms, fresh cut fries, corndogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade to wash it all down. In June, they will also offer funnel cakes, nachos and cotton candy. After securing concessions, the organization wanted to also provide entertainment for patrons at the event.
“The rides are a good mix for all ages. We will have something for everyone to do. Mom and dad can even ride most with the kids,” said Corina Wenzel of Wenzel Entertainment.
At Saturday’s festival, Wenzel Entertainment will provide a half dozen games and a wide selection of carnival rides that the whole family can enjoy together. Children can participate in the motorcycle “races” and the fun slide, while the whole family go on the tilt-a-whirl and walk through the fun house. Ride tickets will be available for purchase at the event. If weather permits, rides may also be available to enjoy again on Sunday.
Along with the food festival, the fairgrounds on Saturday will hold the AMA Motorcycle Races, hosted by the Beaver Cycle Club from 5 to 9 p.m.
Get half-price admission to the motorcycle races with a food purchase coupon from any of the Fair Food Fest vendors after 4 p.m.
Families and dirt bike enthusiasts can watch local and statewide competitors race on the half mile clay oval track. Those interested in competing can register from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., with a pre-meeting and practice scheduled to follow at 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Participant fees are $25 (amateur class) and $30 (pro class). Amateur competitors will compete for trophies, while professional competitors will participate for prize money.
Vendors that will participate in the Fair Food Festival include Allison’s Sugar Shack, Salty Jenn’s Offbeat Eats, Lizzie’s Lemonade, CW Concessions, Charlie’s Concessions, Panchos Tacos, Sweet Memories, Ben’s Pretzels, Cream Puffs in the PS Seasonings Building, Mr P’s Grilled Cheese, Kenzie’s Midway, with fair favorites, including: caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips
G&G Concessions, and Jakarta Ice Cream Roll .
Interested food vendors may contact Barb Mullin mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209 to inquire about space for one of the upcoming events. Space reservations are $75 per event.
The final three food festivals are scheduled for July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.
