The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Driving down the street, I see pumpkins on front stoops and fake spider webs strung across bushes. The leaves on the trees are changing, like kids putting on costumes for trick-or-treating. It may be the time of year for all things spooky, but there’s nothing scary about the fun one can find at a local library. There are tricks and treats happening at the libraries across Jefferson County.
If the kids can’t wait until Halloween to collect candy, one can stop into the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills to go on a Candy Bar Scavenger Hunt. Kids can find the candy bars hidden around the library to get candy and be entered to win a book prize.
There was candy a’plenty at the Jefferson Public Library during the city of Jefferson’s Boo Bash on Oct. 20. Many kids came through the doors to trick-or-treat at the library and play the “Poke A Pumpkin” game.
Speaking of pumpkins, last week the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo hosted a free pumpkin decorating class. Eighteen attendees learned how to swirl paint and create bouquets on their pumpkins with fake flowers, tulle, and skeleton heads.
With Halloween soon approaching, readers have been counting down with a new picture book from local author and former library director Leann Lehner. “The Twelve Days of Halloween” counts down to the big day with a variety of fun, Halloween gifts delivered by a witchy true ghoul. Multiple libraries in Jefferson County have hosted book readings and signings with Lehner, who came to each one dressed in her witch attire, complete with ghoul-green hair. One can find the book in a local library to read to little ghosts and goblins at home.
For something truly spooky this season, how about a magical nighttime stroll along the Enchanted Storybook Trail at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown from Oct. 27-31? The trail, hosted by the Watertown Public Library, will be lined with paper lanterns so one can enjoy it after dark. Families will have fun reading “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by flashlight and moonlight while doing the actions along the way.
Sometimes the most shocking thing at the library isn’t jack-o-lanterns and ghosts, but the incredible amount of interesting, fun, and helpful materials available on the library shelves. Recently, a librarian at the Watertown Public Library noticed a boy looking at the Library of Things collection. “What is this stuff?” he asked her. She told him how he could check out any of the items- Kindles, cake pans, yard games, and more- with his library card. “So...the library isn’t just books?” he said. What a fun surprise.
No matter how one decorates pumpkins or which costume one will be donning this Halloween, hopefully one will take a minute to stop into the library to see all the spooky fun one can find there.
