OCONOMOWOC — Tina Hohlfeld has been named the new director of corporate dining services on the Shorehaven campus, replacing Barb Dehnert, who retired after 34 years with the organization.
Citing a passion for innovative management and customer service, Oconomowoc native and 1988 Oconomowoc High School graduate Hohlfeld began her career as an endangered species bird biologist after graduating from Arizona State University. She returned to her home state, seeking food service related occupations with Alterra Coffee Roasters in Milwaukee and served as general manager of Alterra@The Lake in Milwaukee, now Collectivo.
In 2003, Hohlfeld opened 2 Loons Café in the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall and was the proprietor for seven years. She closed the business in 2008 due to the recession. Hohlfeld worked with Sodexo, a contract food services management company, opening Tory Hill Café at Marquette University Law School. She then assumed the position of director of dining services with the Oconomowoc Area School District, managing nine school food programs. Most recently Hohlfeld served as director of dining services for Alverno College, overseeing student, staff and resident dining and catering operations.
“After doing contract work for 15 years I felt unable to fully embrace the work culture while sitting on the other side of the table, so to speak. Growing up, my parents managed Wilkinson Manor and I became involved in enhancing the lives of the senior residents. We were always hosting picnics and parties and I loved working with the seniors,” said Hohlfeld. The new staff member said that she adheres to five customer service philosophies, including “quality before quantity, if It matters to the customer, then it matters to us, actions speak louder than words, the importance of making eye contact and actively listening and offering solutions.”
The new director of corporate dining services looks forward to working with more than 50 in her department in serving more than 400 residents campus-wide. Her primary focus will be to “build trust and respect with a high level of integrity.”
“I hope to create a positive and encouraging work environment through demonstrating competence and confidence, managing with empathy and accountability, and positioning team members for growth and success,” she said.
