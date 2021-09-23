The Watertown Players will hold auditions for the murder mystery, The Game’s Afoot, written by Ken Ludwig.
The show is being produced in partnership with Samuel French Inc. and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. Watertown, on Dec. 10, 11, and 12.
The show is being directed by Jennie Ortega with Juanita Edington handling the producer role.
Auditions for The Game’s Afoot will be held at the theater on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Actors need to be at least 18 years of age and no prior acting experience is required.
No special preparation is required and auditioners will be asked to read from the script. There are roles for five women and four men (one male role will be audio recorded and will not appear on stage).
Rehearsals will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the theater.
The Game’s Afoot takes place in December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play, Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. As the play goes on, secrets and distrust start to unfold, and when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.
The Watertown Players is Watertown’s oldest theatre group and is a non-profit organization existing for the advancement of the arts in this and surrounding communities.
In order to continue its mission, the Players are holding a fundraiser raffle. Each of the 1000 raffle tickets cost $5 each. The three winners of $1,000, $350, and $150 will be announced at the final performance of The Game’s Afoot.
For information regarding the raffle, contact the Watertown Players at 920-253-2444.
