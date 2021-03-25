JUNEAU — One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older.
However, the good news, according to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.
The Stepping On program, offered virtually by the ADRC, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31% and will take place at 10 a.m. April 21 via Zoom.
In seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more.
Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall.
The workshop is designed specifically for people who age 60 or older and have fallen and have a fear of falling.
Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.
To register for Stepping On, contact the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.