JUNEAU — One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older.

However, the good news, according to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Stepping On program, offered virtually by the ADRC, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31% and will take place at 10 a.m. April 21 via Zoom.

In seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more.

Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall.

The workshop is designed specifically for people who age 60 or older and have fallen and have a fear of falling.

Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register for Stepping On, contact the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

Load comments