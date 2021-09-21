Dear Heloise: About 14 years ago I started my own business, and hard work, common sense and a little luck helped me grow and thrive. I've managed to diversify my investments and have a comfortable living.
For reasons I can't explain, my family seems to think I'm wealthy (I'm not), that I should hire only relatives (which I won't) and lend money to every one of my relatives who have some business in mind (which I won't do). I don't drive an expensive car, but I drive a nice car. I live within my means, but because I own a business the family thinks I must be rich.
I've got an older brother whose son wants me to pay his college tuition. I said, "no." I worked my way through college, so can he. Now my younger brother wants me to give him $16,000 so he and his girlfriend can have a destination wedding. I said, "no."
I regularly give to my favorite charities and to my church. One Sunday a month I work at a soup kitchen, and I give my mother extra money every month. The rest of my family looks at me as though I'm an ATM. When will people learn that having a business doesn't necessarily mean you're rich? It just means you work hard. You work even harder during lean times, and you might give up a vacation because you need to plow money back into your company. At the start you make do or do without, but any business owner will tell you that with a plan and a goal, you have a fair chance of making a decent living, but not necessarily an extravagant living. — Reader in Upstate New York
Fast facts
Important places to use antibacterial wipes:
• Any and all door handles.
• Crib railings.
• Banisters.
• Car doors, car keys and steering wheel.
• Refrigerator handles and kitchen drawer pulls.
Face mask
Dear Heloise: I learned this trick from a makeup artist years ago. If you want a lovely complexion, especially for an evening out, mix half of an egg white with enough powdered milk to form a thick paste. Squeeze the juice of one lemon and add a tablespoon of whiskey (if you have it) and mix everything together. Using a wide artist's brush, apply to your face and neck, then lay down and rest. After it dries, rise off with warm water. Your skin will look beautiful! — Shelby B., Dickson, Tennessee
Needles and pins
Dear Heloise: I kept dropping pins when I was sewing and then had to get down on my hands and knees to find the lost pins. Finally, while I was in an antiques store, I found a pretty little dish. I took it home and glued a magnet underneath the dish. Now it holds my pins and needles. It not only looks attractive, but it's handier than a pincushion. —Lois H., Akron, Ohio
© 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.