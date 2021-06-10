HUSTISFORD — St. Michael’s Lutheran Church of Hustisford will host an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will also be hot beef and turkey sandwiches, potato salad with homemade desserts, beans, tortes, sundaes, both strawberry and hot fudge.

The public is invited.

The church is located north of Hustisford on County Highway R and Perch Road.

