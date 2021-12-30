JEFFERSON — The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general public, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services has approved the updated recommendations for implementation in Wisconsin, according to Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist/COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
These changes are motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, and a potentially shorter incubation period observed with the rapidly spreading omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. These updates are not intended to apply to healthcare settings.
CDC has shortened the recommended length of isolation for people with COVID-19, if asymptomatic, from 10 days to 5 days followed by 5 days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.
People who are not vaccinated, or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine and have not yet received a booster dose should:
• Quarantine for 5 days following exposure, and wear a well-fitting mask when around others for an additional 5 days.
• The exposed person must wear a well-fitting mask at all times around others for 10 days after exposure if quarantine is not possible.
People who have completed their primary mRNA vaccine series within the last 6 months; or have been fully vaccinated with a J&J vaccine within the last 2 months; or have received a booster dose more than 2 weeks prior to exposure do not need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, but should wear a well-fitting mask when around others for 10 days.
Following an exposure to COVID-19, everyone, regardless of vaccination status:
• Should get tested for COVID-19 on day 5, if possible, after exposure.
• Quarantine immediately if any symptoms develop until they receive a negative COVID-19 test confirming symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
Updates to recommended isolation and quarantine for the general population reflect current science on when and how long a person is most infectious and ensure that people can safely continue their daily lives. Federal, state, and local public health agencies are currently working to update communication and guidance materials to reflect these changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.