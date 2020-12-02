The Watertown Elks Lodge will sponsor its 34th annual Christmas dinner program this year.
Over this period of time, the Elks have served or delivered more than 12,400 dinner meals within the local Watertown area.
The Christmas dinners are for shut-ins, the needy or elderly.
Dinners will be served in the lower level dining room at the Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St. in Watertown from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Reservations are not required.
For those unable to attend the dinner at the lodge, meals will be delivered free and can be arranged by calling Jaime Caudle at 920-253-8737 no later than Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The meal will consist of the complete traditional Christmas dinner with all the side dishes.
This Christmas meal is provided by the Watertown Elks Lodge as a community service. It is not necessary to be a member of the Elks Lodge to receive a free meal.
