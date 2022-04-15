To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 18 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre

Tuesday, April 19 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie "King Richard"; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope

Wednesday, April 20 — 9 a.m., Adivisory Board; 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., trip presentation; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers

Thursday, April 21 – 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, April 22 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, April 23 – Closed

Sunday, April 24 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead

