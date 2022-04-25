OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra will return to the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 for its first live performance in more than two years.
The 90-minute program at the Oconomowoc Arts Center will include classical, patriotic and baseball-themed selections and the presentation of the 2022 Chatfield Award to the Oconomowoc Area Foundation.
There will be classical music performed by Bach, Elgar and Mahler by top local and regional artists, conducted by OCO Music Director Roberta Carpenter. The balance of the program features works by American composers that set the tone for the first weekend of summer.
"We chose music that honors Memorial Day and pays tribute to America's favorite summer pastime," said Carpenter.
The Star Spangled Banner, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, and music from the Field of Dreams score will explore the baseball theme, complimented by Bugler’s Holiday and a special version of Crawford Gates' celebrated Fanfare for Lake Country.
The annual OCO Chatfield Award recognizes community residents who have given of themselves to the arts, music in particular. The award is named after local luthier Frank S. Chatfield, whose matched set of locally-made instruments were donated to the school district in 1937, and are on display at the OAC.
