Q: How can I help my 15-year-old son feel more confident around girls his age? He’s still very shy and nervous in mixed company, and I’m looking for ways to give him a boost in this area. Any suggestions?
Jim: Millions of 15-year-old boys are shy and nervous around girls! So this is a very common problem — if it’s a problem at all.
The early teen years are incredibly challenging. Kids are going through puberty and all of the physical and emotional changes that go along with it. They’re dealing with peer pressure and want desperately to fit in and be popular. And, of course, they are trying to relate successfully to the opposite sex.
Most teens are very self-conscious about how they look, act and are perceived by others. One of the best ways to combat self-consciousness is to reach out to others. Teens who get involved in service projects often feel a tremendous sense of fulfillment. And in the process of serving others, they begin to focus less on themselves and build more confidence.
One thing you might try, then, is to encourage your son to join a club or organization that is service-oriented. School counselors should be able to recommend some good ones, either at the school or in the community. Even better, find a church youth group that prioritizes service while emphasizing personal and spiritual growth.
As your son gets involved in one of these groups, encourage him to develop some non-romantic friendships with girls to whom he isn’t necessarily attracted. Teenage boys tend to stumble all over themselves around the popular girls. However, as they develop relationships with girls with whom they interact daily, including many who have solid character, they learn how girls think and relate. And they will begin to feel more comfortable and confident with the opposite sex.
Q: When should my husband and I stop showering with our toddler-age children and changing clothes in front of them? Can you give us some guidelines for modesty in the home?
Danny Huerta, Vice President, Parenting & Youth: The development of modesty in children begins early (ages 18-24 months). If you’re the opposite-sex parent, it’s best to stop any showering or clothes-changing together during that period in a child’s life. If you’re the same-gender parent, you’ll most likely be changing clothes in the same room (e.g., locker rooms) throughout your child’s growth.
What’s most important is that one instills a healthy view of sexuality in your children from an early age. One can start when they’re toddlers, using age-appropriate concepts and language. Interestingly, children also develop the capacity for empathy around 18-24 months. Modesty and empathy help a child learn to see people and relationships through a lens of respect and care.
Kids tend to develop a desire for their own privacy between the ages of 3 to 5 years; this is developmentally healthy and beneficial. Help them learn how to effectively manage their desire for privacy when changing their clothes.
If a child asks questions while changing clothes, help him or her learn to respect the body by using accurate names for male and female genitalia. Also, give positive and straightforward answers to the inevitable questions about where babies come from. One doesn’t necessarily need to go into a detailed description of human physiology.
Here’s one of the great privileges of parenting: One gets to teach a child about the amazing design of the body and relationships from an early age, and they’re also able to support and empower them by teaching about boundaries in relationship with others.
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.
© 2020 Focus on the Family
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication
