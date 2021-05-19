BEAVER DAM — Saturday morning the Dodge County Fairgrounds will be filled with rows of booths and tables displaying interesting finds and unique items.
Vendors from all over the area will be kicking off this year’s flea market and craft fair season in Beaver Dam. Saturday’s event will be the first of six monthly flea and craft fairs. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buyers are asked to bring their own shopping bags and carts to transport purchases to vehicles. Parking is free.
There will be yard signs, tools, handmade wooden furniture, antique glassware, vintage toys, and homemade jewelry and home decor.
Other sale dates are June 19, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Each month there will be a variety of new items and vendors, as well as seasonal produce. Home-based businesses will also offer unique product lines that cannot be found in stores.
Vendor spaces are still available for each event. To secure a vendor space for future events, register online. Questions from vendors and artists may be directed to dcfairwi@gmail.com.
Concessions will be available for purchase and proceeds will support Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.
