Back to school season is upon us and preparing for back to class includes making plans for nutritious meals and snacks at home and at school, said Jill Camber Davidson of the UW-Madison Division Extension, Rock County.
She provided some tips to help busy families eat well and start the school year right.
• Start the day with breakfast. Students that eat a balanced breakfast have shown improved academic performance, a longer attention span, better attendance and decreased hyperactivity. In addition, children that eat breakfast are also less likely to be overweight than their breakfast skipping peers. But breakfast is often skipped due to rushed schedules or not wanting to eat first thing after getting up. Make a plan for breakfast if schedules are hectic and include shopping for quick breakfast foods that need minimal preparation in the plan. Try packing a breakfast the night before if kitchen is chaotic in the morning. Don’t forget that school breakfast (free for all students this year) is an easy alternative that provides nutritious and tasty options. This is an excellent choice for children and teens that don’t have time to eat at home or aren’t hungry first thing in the morning. Choose breakfast foods with some staying power, such as foods high in fiber (whole grains) and protein and low in sugar. Some examples include whole grain toast with eggs, unsweetened whole grain cereal with milk and berries; a whole grain bagel with sunflower seed butter or a nut butter (if allowed) and a banana.
• Pack a snack. A mid-morning or mid afternoon snack break will help stave off hunger and keep kids focused in the classroom. Some classrooms may have set rules on snacks that parents may want to inquire if and when snacks are allowed. Most kids are hungry after school and planning for a snack helps to satisfy without spoiling the appetite for dinner.
However, if a child seems excessively hungry after school, parents and caregivers can take this as an opportunity to ask about what and how much the child is eating at school to help determine if different foods or settings may help. Snacks are perfect opportunities during the day for kids to improve their nutrition and eat more of the foods their bodies need. Make the most of snack by offering foods that kids will eat and that have the nutrients they need.
And yes, a bedtime snack can be healthy. Choose snacks from a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains or low-fat proteins while cutting back on processed foods higher in sugar, salt and fat.
• Take time for lunch. Once again, busy schedules interfere with taking the time to sit down and enjoy a mid-day break. Lunch is also social time for students, so getting kids to eat enough to fuel their bodies may be challenging.
Parents can discuss lunch options (school meals or a packed lunch) with their children, and together determine what items make a healthy lunch.
School meal programs allow students to select from a variety of options – so take a look at the menu when discussing lunch choices, and encourage your child to also select fruits, vegetables and yogurt or milk. Pack lunches the night before if mornings are hectic, and include children in preparation of healthy lunches to increase their acceptance of new/healthy foods. (Parents can role model healthy eating by choosing healthy foods for their own lunches.)
• Enjoy an evening meal together. An evening meal as a family can meet more than nutritional needs. It is a time to communicate, connect and share. Studies show that families who eat dinner together have a stronger bond, their children have higher self-confidence and perform better in school. This meal doesn’t have to be fancy or perfect. In fact, simple meals allow for children to help in the preparation and can be less stressful for parents. Use less stressful days to prep foods ahead for busier nights. Consider making extra of a favorite dish and freezing for a quick reheat on days when activities making cooking difficult.
What makes a healthy meal?
Opinions may differ on the perfect meal, but strive to include at least three of the major food groups, and choose variety within the food groups.
Look for colorful options in fruits and vegetables to add even more nutritional value. Protein (meats, poultry, fish/seafood, legumes, nuts, seeds and other plant proteins) have staying power to enhance meal satisfaction and stave off cravings later in the day. Dairy foods provide protein with a calcium boost. Fruits, vegetables and whole grain products provide energy, vitamins, minerals and fiber.
For more healthful eating tips, recipes, videos and to learn more, visit KidsEatRight.org.
