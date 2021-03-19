JEFFERSON — After a recent article was printed regarding loneliness and isolation of those in assisted living and health care facilities during this pandemic, the Jefferson Senior Center is donating tissue boxes with note cards.
Donations can be brought to the senior center by Wednesday, March 31, in time for the Easter weekend. If one doesn’t want to come in, they can drop off boxes of tissue donations outside the front door.
The center will put a box of tissue and notes with a small treat in a gift bag and deliver them April 1.
As people start thinking about getting out and stretching their legs, the center will host Mayflower Tours at 4:30 p.m. March 31 to discuss cross-country tours and day tours. Participants are asked to register and a boxed light supper will be provided after the presentation.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 3 cards. Sign up ahead for availability.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road and program reservations can be made by calling 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.