Two members from Watertown’s EAA Chapter 320 have been selected as 2021 national award winners by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), headquartered in Oshkosh.
Honored will be Bill Rantanen with the Chapter Web Editor Award and Rich Fraser with the Chapter Newsletter Editor Award. Recipients will be honored at the 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Chapter Leaders Breakfast on Saturday, July 31, at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.
Rantanen and Fraser were selected from hundreds of entrants as the 2021 winners for their respective positions by the chapter relations staff in Oshkosh. “Bill and Rich have done an outstanding job serving our chapter in different roles and capacities for years. It is great to see them get the recognition they deserve at a national level,” said local Chapter 320 President Eric Wegner. “Their professionalism and dedication to our members reflects the quality of individuals we have in our organization and has been key to our growth and vibrancy.”
EAA Chapter 320 Watertown is a non-profit organization established in 1968 and has approximately 60 members who are local airplane enthusiasts. Chapter members meet the first Monday each month at the Watertown Municipal Airport, located at 1741 River Drive, Watertown. The public is welcome.
