The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

James Lee Bingen of LeRoy to Denike Julia Warden of Fox Lake.

Branden Keith Falk to Brittany Lynn Falk, both of Fox Lake.

Raymond Austin Henry to Brittany Kellie Thorn Achterberg both of Beaver Dam.

Bradley Jay Ingram of Ixonia to Leah Alene Kutcher of Beaver Dam.

Adam Keith Rueckert to Nicole Elizabeth Steltz, both of Horicon.

Nicholas Kenneth Sanderson of Dekalb, Ill., to Savannah Rose Zettler of Horicon.

Daniel John Steger to Amanda Christine Krapfl, both of Theresa.

Marcus Jonathan Thomas to Amanda Lynn Hills, both of Fox Lake.

Jacob Paul Thurloff to Shelly Lynn Rach, both of Rubicon.

Neal Patrick Gorenschek to Mary Alice Douglas, both of Waupun.

Joshua Aaron Knight to Sierra Rae Crego, both of Beaver Dam.

Nathan James Loomis to Emily Anne Faust, both of Beaver Dam.

Ferdinand Banina Ocasion of the Philippines to Mejonelle Penaso Cruz of Clyman.

Roberto Angelo Pacheco to Margaretta Lupa Nieve, both of Horicon.

Ernest Marvin Scott to Trisha Lee Thiede, both of Burnett.

Jason Randy Williams to Saphire Jane Reinke, both of Waupun.

