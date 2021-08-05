JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Patrick Thomas Bishop to Brittany Lynn Bradley, both of Clyman.
Shane Richard Bowers to Angela Lynn Polley, both of Beaver Dam.
Cody Lee Christenson of Fond du Lac to Alexis Grace Peiffer of Ashippun.
George Anthony Coffin to Pamela Ferne Brown, both of Beaver Dam.
Logan Matthew Demaa to Meghan Lynn Fretz both of Waupun.
Mitchell John Edwards of Trenton to Adeline Elizabeth Bartelt of Beaver Dam.
Christopher John Farley to Amanda Joyce Wilber both of Theresa.
Christopher Anthony Gorenc to Michele Ann Manke both of Ashippun.
Brock Andrew Hanke to Kasey Jane Cook both of Leroy.
Blake Samuel Heiar to Brittney Roe Schmidt both of Beaver Dam.
Shawn Thomas Hornik to Madyson Jean Rhyner both of Hustisford.
George Hoskins to Sarah Marie Sittleburg both of Beaver Dam.
Charles Allen Jahnke to Ariel Marie Jensen both of Mayville.
Bailey Michael Keel to Kelsey Elizabeth Smith both of Beaver Dam.
Kyle Michael Krause-Emerick to Alicia Michelle Duffus both of Hubbard.
Cory Kenneth Lee to Amanda Elizabeth Lazewski both of Beaver Dam.
Austin Neil Mejaki to Sydney Lynn Vetter both of Mayville.
Abel Merlin Vargas to Guadalupe Isidoro Leyva both of Beaver Dam.
Ronald Everett Nair to Juliana Marie Bennin both of Waupun.
Kilian Thomas Regan to Rachel Marie Geenen both of Jackson
Kyle James Roberts to Miranda Nicole Haima both of Beaver Dam.
Philip Joseph Senn to Hannah Faye Shilts both of Beaver Dam.
Caleb Matthew Schmitt of Jacksonville, N.C. to Alyssa Grace Zank of Juneau.
Randall James Stark of Hubbard to Allison Marie Craighead of West Bend.
Patrick John Steinhofer of Elba to Susan Lynn Finkel-Hoffman of New London.
Justin Daniel Talley to Chelsea Mae Christian both of Fox Lake.
Robert Michael Wuesthoff to Theresa Rose Klug both of Waupun.
