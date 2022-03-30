The following have made application for marriage licenses in Jefferson County.

Michael Allen Carnes to Joneen Jy Givens, both of Sullivan.

Osiel Castellanos to sarah Ann Konkel, both of Sullivan.

Marco Antonio Castillo Jr. to Molly Margaret Morgan, both of Lake Mills.

Dominick Anthony Derosa to Alicia Marie. Houck, both of Lake Mills.

Brian Lloyd Dope to Judith Mary McFadyen, both of Watertown.

DuWayne Thomas Ehrke of Sumner to Rebecca Sue Arvold of Stoughton.

Adam Andrew Gobel to Shyenne Libbie Giese Elsing both of Oakland.

Kevin Wayne Hamm to Tricia Jean Rentka, both of Waterloo.

Jeffrey Lynne Leggions to CindyLea Cook, both of Fort Atkinson

Ryen Curtis Maki to Ashley Elizabeth Herbst, both of Jefferson.

David Jeffrey Blair Mercado to Janelle Lindsay Latsch, both of Aztalan.

Aaron Joseph Petersen to Klaudia Jo Kottwitz, both of Fort Atkinson.

Cameron Joshua Smith to Valerie Margaret Schroedl, both of Jefferson.

Paul Anthony Strong to Carolyn Sue Fox, both of Fort Atkinson.

Jacob Wayne Sweeney to Haylee Joy Hull, both of Jefferson.

Michelle Dianne Voiles to Holly Elizabeth Griffee, both of Johnson Creek.

Jason Daniel West of Jefferson to Melissa Marie Radtke of Watertown.

Brian Keith Yuker to Angela Nicole Hoffman, both of Watertown.

