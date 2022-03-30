Jefferson County marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Mar 30, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following have made application for marriage licenses in Jefferson County.Michael Allen Carnes to Joneen Jy Givens, both of Sullivan.Osiel Castellanos to sarah Ann Konkel, both of Sullivan.Marco Antonio Castillo Jr. to Molly Margaret Morgan, both of Lake Mills.Dominick Anthony Derosa to Alicia Marie. Houck, both of Lake Mills.Brian Lloyd Dope to Judith Mary McFadyen, both of Watertown.DuWayne Thomas Ehrke of Sumner to Rebecca Sue Arvold of Stoughton.Adam Andrew Gobel to Shyenne Libbie Giese Elsing both of Oakland.Kevin Wayne Hamm to Tricia Jean Rentka, both of Waterloo.Jeffrey Lynne Leggions to CindyLea Cook, both of Fort AtkinsonRyen Curtis Maki to Ashley Elizabeth Herbst, both of Jefferson.David Jeffrey Blair Mercado to Janelle Lindsay Latsch, both of Aztalan.Aaron Joseph Petersen to Klaudia Jo Kottwitz, both of Fort Atkinson.Cameron Joshua Smith to Valerie Margaret Schroedl, both of Jefferson.Paul Anthony Strong to Carolyn Sue Fox, both of Fort Atkinson.Jacob Wayne Sweeney to Haylee Joy Hull, both of Jefferson.Michelle Dianne Voiles to Holly Elizabeth Griffee, both of Johnson Creek.Jason Daniel West of Jefferson to Melissa Marie Radtke of Watertown.Brian Keith Yuker to Angela Nicole Hoffman, both of Watertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Ixonia faces important election April 5 10 Questions — Debbi Groeler Motorist hits pedestrian in crash Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
