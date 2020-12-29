The Watertown Advent Christian Church will host a prayer-athon on New Year’s Eve, starting Thursday at 5:55 a.m.
The prayer-athon will continue throughout the day and night on Thursday until 1 or 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day Friday.
This is the church’s 22nd annual prayer-athon. The event started as an opportunity to pray for people around the world when there was unknown concerns with the change of the centuries and the “Y2K” scare. This past year has brought on a pandemic and COVID scare that continues to be an object of prayers.
The church is open to the public and all are invited to come and meditate, pray and worship throughout the day and evening and into the night.
The church will track the time zones throughout the world and pray for each specific area of the world as their new year begins.
Those who have family members, friends or supporting missionaries in foreign countries are especially encouraged to come pray for those individuals during the time that their new year is beginning.
From 1to 4 p.m., the church will encourage prayer for military men and women serving in the Middle East. During these hours, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, United Arab Emirates and other countries in the Middle East will start their new year.
Advent Christian Church stresses the importance of remembering troops, leaders and their families as well as all those impacted by war. They believe in the importance of praying for peace, especially in these combat and terrorist zones, based on the verse Psalms 122:6, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”
Another special emphasis will begin at 11 p.m. as those present, pray for America’s justices, senators, representatives and those in the executive branch of government in Washington, D.C. They will pray for a positive transition as we will have a new president next year.
Those in government daily need prayers for wisdom, understanding and strength to face the decisions that need to be made. At midnight, the church will pray for the local community, area counties and the state and give thanks for those willing to lead and serve and to ask for wisdom for them in their decisions. These include Mayor Emily McFarland, Governor Tony Evers, city council members, county board members, law enforcement and fire department employees, and city and county health department leaders and staff.
Anyone with questions may call 920-285-1551
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.