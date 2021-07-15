Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 19.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 19 — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 20 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, July 21 — Glazed ham, squash, health slaw, tropical fruit salad, sundae cup and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 22 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, spice cake, apple slices and dinner roll.

Friday, July 23 — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie and sliced bread.

