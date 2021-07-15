Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 19.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, July 19 — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, applesauce and sliced bread.
Tuesday, July 20 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.
Wednesday, July 21 — Glazed ham, squash, health slaw, tropical fruit salad, sundae cup and sliced bread.
Thursday, July 22 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, spice cake, apple slices and dinner roll.
Friday, July 23 — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie and sliced bread.
