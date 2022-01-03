Try something new as a side dish

The main course got much of the fanfare during holiday dinners, but that didn’t mean side dishes needed to play second fiddle. They can shine in their own right, especially when ingredients are cleverly crafted to make a gourmet side.
This recipe for “Roasted Beet Risotto with Walnut and Goat Cheese” from “Cooking Light Fresh Food Superfast” by The Cooking Light Editors is a creamy dish full of nutrient-rich root vegetables that is hearty and flavorful.
Roasted Beet Risotto with Walnuts and Goat Cheese
Yield: 6 servings
Roasted Beets (see below)
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 ¼4 cups Arborio rice
1 32-ounce carton organic vegetable broth
1 ¼ cups water
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup (2 ounces) crumbled goat cheese, divided
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Parsley leaves (optional)
1. Prepare the roasted beets.
2. While beets bake, heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add rice; sauté 2 minutes or until lightly toasted.
3. Combine broth, 1 ¼ cups water, and salt. Add broth mixture to pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until almost all liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
4. Stir ¼ cup goat cheese and pepper into rice mixture. Divide mixture evenly among 6 plates. Top evenly with roasted beets, remaining ¼ cup goat cheese, and walnuts. Garnish with parsley leaves, if desired.
Roasted beets
1 ½ pounds beets (about 7 small), peeled and cut into wedges
2 teaspoons olive oil
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cooking spray
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Combine first four ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450 degrees for 26 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Toss with parsley just before serving.
