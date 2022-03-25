JUNEAU — “Talking with children about scary events is difficult,” said Patricia Carroll, human development and relationships educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Dodge County. The University of Minnesota published an article that might help families talk to their children about the war in Ukraine.
The tips in the article can also serve as a tool to talk with children about other scary events by simply replacing the details about the war with details about whatever tough topic is occurring. The war in Ukraine has affected all of us and brought constant images from our news sources. This can be frightening, especially for children, and often results in a host of questions.
Before talking with children, it’s important to make sure one is mentally and emotionally grounded. First, remember a child may have feelings of anxiety, worry, fear and grief. Know that these are completely normal responses to stressful situations and, rather than trying to correct their negative emotions, one should honor their feelings. Kids don’t need us to fix everything; they need us to be present while they experience it. This is a teachable moment to model how to handle these emotions.
If one is part of the military community, this war hits close to home. Military kids aren’t thinking only of the war in Ukraine, the constant talk of impending global conflict is worrisome and brings about anxiety. They are close to war without being on the battlefield because they are fearful for the safety of their parents.
In addition to modeling emotions, focus on managing what one can manage. It’s important to remain mindful of the news a child is exposed to and the conversations between adults and other children in their lives. Monitor the news. Pay attention to how information affects your own stress and anxiety because this can spill over to children of all ages. Be mindful of a child’s behavior for possible signs of trauma. A traumatic experience is defined as an event that overwhelms a person’s ability to cope. Examples of behaviors associated with trauma include avoiding talking about the trauma; disruption in sleep patterns or frequent nightmares; and intrusive thoughts related to the traumatic event.
Ask a child what they know and whether they have questions. Address the questions as honestly and age appropriately as possible. Remember to communicate carefully and listen to a child with empathy.
Talking about the topic might feel overwhelming. The answers to these questions are complex, and families should consider an ongoing discussion about what is happening, especially as the news about the war evolves.
Discuss the names of countries mentioned in the news articles, online or television news with children. Find a map or a globe and have a school age child locate those countries mentioned in news articles, online or on television news.
Brainstorm some ideas with a child about ways that can help them grasp what they are hearing or seeing in the news.
Parents may, understandably, be hesitant to talk about such heavy topics with their children. Keep in mind that global crises will have an effect upon children whether you acknowledge them or not. Even if it feels difficult, the healthier choice is to talk with children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.