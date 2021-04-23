REMAX Prime recognized as a Blue Zones Project worksite

BEAVER DAM — Blue Zones Project Dodge County held a ribbon cutting celebration at REMAX Prime Beaver Dam to recognize the organization as the newest worksite to become Blue Zones Project approved. This designation is a demonstration of the commitment of REMAX to improve the well-being of employees by optimizing the physical environment, offering key employee benefits, and being a strong community partner.
“We are beyond excited to be not only the first real estate company in Dodge County but also the first in Wisconsin to be approved for Blue Zones Project. Health and wellness are important to all of here at Prime and we are honored to be part of such a great organization,” said REMAX Prime owner Glenna Bachim.
Within the physical space of the REMAX Prime office, employees have the opportunity to work at sit-to-stand desks where a variety of body stretches are posted to promote physical well-being. Micro breaks are encouraged and a space to downshift is provided. Comfortable work attire is promoted and the staff can even bring their dogs to work to create a feeling of ease.
To help manage their own health and live longer, better, employees annually participate in taking the RealAge Test. This well-being survey was created by doctors, has been used by millions of people, and provides personalized, confidential results to assist each employee in working towards their health care goals. Weekly staff meetings set aside time to discuss one Blue Zones Project Power 9 principle. In addition to the flower garden that the staff helps to maintain, an onsite herb garden is available for employees to both nurture and enjoy.
Individual growth is valued at REMAX Prime, so each employee will be able to receive financial well-being tools, individual mentorship, and attend well-being workshops. Because being connected to the community is also important, employees will participate annually in Earth Day by planting a tree, log corporate citizenship hours, and provide healthy snacks when hosting an open house.
“This gives a great message to the community that we can recover from this pandemic and we’re here for all of these residents and employees,” said Linda Klinger, manager of Rehabilitation and Community Health.
Brought to Dodge County by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative—designed to make healthy choices easier through sustainable changes to environment, policy, and social networks.
Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 57 communities across North America have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.8 million citizens. The population health solution includes two Health Districts in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth, Texas; Corry, Pennsylvania; Brevard, North Carolina; the Walla Walla Valley in Washington; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a partnership between Blue Zones, LLC, and Sharecare, Inc. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.
For details about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved organization or general information about Blue Zones Project, Dodge County, call 920-356-6547, or visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.
