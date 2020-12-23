JUNEAU — As communities enter the ninth month of living in a COVID-19 pandemic, Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator with UW Madison Division of Extension Dodge County reminds community members, “It is important to take care of the youth and adults in the family and community setting. Youth need the opportunity to connect.”
In her research on youth connections, Witzel shares important points to remember for both youth and adults, as taken from “Helping Students Maintain Social Distancing without Feeling Socially Isolated” by Carey Borkoski and Brianne Roos.
Calm, connection, and community represent a few ways one can cultivate social presence and foster belonging.
• Calm reminds us to breathe and to make time for our own self-care and to check in with students and colleagues to make sure they are also attending to their own needs. Communicating with students early and often, creating routines, and writing to-do lists, may foster comfort and calm by establishing expectations and plans. Communicating availability and following routines can contribute to calm, lower anxiety and stress, and permit us to engage in meaningful teaching and learning.
• Connection offers a way to promote self-care and established routines. It is possible to cultivate authentic connections with personal and professional networks. Consider holding a “no-agenda” meeting, intentionally convened for the sole purpose of connecting. There is “no-agenda” as to where the conversations might go and that is often exactly what we need in moments of great stress and shared vulnerability.
• Maintaining a sense of community promotes continuity of belonging and virtual town-hall meetings with school leaders and parents allow parents to be together while hearing the voices of school leaders. For the kids, consider a schoolwide virtual spirit week with easy themes such as pet day and wacky Wednesday, then post pictures to the school’s website or social media site to foster spirit and community that closes the distance.
In the role of 4-H programs, positive youth development focuses on the essential elements of belonging, mastery, independence and generosity. Four-H was founded on the belief that when youth are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to find meaningful connections in their lives, careers and communities – even in the midst of a pandemic such as COVID-19.
For more information on the Dodge County 4-H program, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/.
