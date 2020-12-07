LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held in Lebanon on Tuesday.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will host the drive thru pantry “Pop-Up Pantry” on Tuesday. The distribution times will be 4 to 6 p.m. but will start early if shares are ready.
Ruby’s traffic will be routed through three lines, one for single shares, one for double and one for more than two shares. Volunteers will direct traffic. Shares can be picked up at the Lebanon Fire Station.
Guests will have to load the shares into their own vehicle. Stay home if one feels sick. If one is unable to load a share, have a friend pick it up.
There are no income or residency requirements to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs such as trucking and refrigeration.
To become a volunteer, go online to create a new user account at https://rubyspantry.org/ Follow us on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry — St. Peter’s Lebanon WI for any updates or changes.
St. Peter’s church is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of County Highways MM and R.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.