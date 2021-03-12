JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health, with Dodge County Emergency Management and testing support from the Wisconsin National Guard have held an on-going walk–thru COVID-19 Community Test Site since fall of 2020.
Beginning Monday, the test site will in Beaver Dam at a vacant building at 1701 N. Spring St., owned by Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.
The test site will only be open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, May 24. In the past, it had been open longer hours two days a week.
WING’s most recent mission supporting Community COVID 19 testing sites statewide ended Wednesday.
Any local public health unit wishing to continue the collaborative relationship with WING resubmitted their request to the Wisconsin National Guard. WING approved the local request and the change in schedule in an effort to continue testing services while balancing the best allocation of personnel and resources.
A joint decision will determine if the site is able to remain open beyond May 24 and largely dependent upon WING’s ability to continue allocating resources to community test sites.
