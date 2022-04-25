CLYMAN — The Clyman Fire/EMS Association will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Clyman Lions Hall on Morgan Street.

The all-one-can-eat breakfast includes homemade potato pancakes, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, homemade donuts, juice, milk and coffee.

The cost is $10 for those 11 years and older, $5 for children ages 3 to 5 and free for those under the age of 3.

Proceeds support the Clyman Fire/EMS Association.

