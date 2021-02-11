Ash Wednesday worship services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, at the intersection of Cady and Fifth streets, at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wednesday services will continue through the season of lent.
During holy week there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 1 at 7 p.m., two Good Friday identical services on April 2 at noon and 6 p.m. and two identical Easter Festival services on April 4 at 7:45 and 9:30 a.m.
The many services will allow ample room for everyone and social distancing. The community is invited.
