Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. Panna Codner, a general surgeon with experience in a broad-spectrum of surgical procedures, has joined the general surgery clinic.
Codner received her medical degree and completed her residency in general Ssrgery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She completed her fellowship in surgical critical care at the University of California in Irvine, California, and provides Watertown and the surrounding communities with more than 20 years of surgical experience.
“I am excited to bring my experience to Watertown and continue Watertown Regional Medical Center’s tradition of providing quality and safe care,” said Codner. “Being five-star rated by CMS and receiving an ‘A’ safety grade from the Leapfrog Group makes WRMC an intriguing place to practice.”
Most recently, Codner was providing critical surgical care for patients in Milwaukee. At Watertown Regional Medical Center, she joins Dr. Adam Dachman and Dr. Garrett Fleming at the general surgery clinic which provides surgical services using the latest technology and minimally invasive techniques.
Surgical services performed by general surgeons at WRMC include hernia repair, gallbladder disease, cancer management (breast, colon and small bowel), appendectomy, hemorrhoids, and wound care. They also provide digestive health solutions including GERD treatment, endoscopies, colonoscopies, diverticulitis surgical treatment, and management for intestinal diseases including Chron’s disease.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Codner to the general surgery team,” said Bill Kehl, director of surgical services at WRMC. “Her experience in a broad-spectrum of surgical procedures allows us to continue providing the high level of care people have come to expect from our clinic.”
The general surgery clinic offers in-person and virtual appointments. They are located at 123 Hospital Drive, Suite 2000, in the Medical Office Building attached to the hospital. Talk to a primary care provider about a referral or call 920-206-3042 to schedule an appointment.
